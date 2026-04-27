The Pokémon Company is dishing out a shiny reward for those who have caught 'em all in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

If you have completed the latest game's Lumiose, Mega Evolution, and Hyperspace Pokédexes, and logged them all in Pokémon HOME, there's a special Shiny Volcanion waiting for you. This special 'mon comes loaded up with Steam Eruption, Flare Blitz, Hydro Pump, and Heavy Slam, making it a killer option for those who like a bit of Sp. Attack power on their team.

To redeem this prize, complete the three Pokédexes in Pokémon HOME, then make sure that you've confirmed your completion in the Games tab. That's it! Your Shiny Volcanion reward should be waiting for you.

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This is the first time that we've seen Shiny Volcanion in the Pokémon games, ever since it was revealed for the TCG almost a decade ago. It's about time, eh?