The next Pokémon Pokopia event is coming this weekend, but be wary, as it'll require dextrous timing and button pressing on your part.

Bulbasaur's Jump Rope Challenge is coming to the game on 19th April. The event will kick off 5am local time and will run for a week until 26th April. And all you need to have done is completed the very first Main Quest in Withered Wasteland, called Yawn Up a Storm.

And those of you who have played the game and hung out with the adorable Bulbasaur will know what to expect.

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You'll be taking part in a Jump Rope contest, using Bulbasaur's vines as a rope to hop over as many times in a row as you can. Depending on how well you do, you'll unlock various prizes, with an exclusive trophy being the number one draw.

The event is also available in multiplayer and on Cloud Islands, though only the host will receive prizes.

Sounds like a bit of fun! You can obviously have a little peek at the event if you want to play with your console's internal clock, but there's another event coming shortly after that you can also check out.

Will you be taking part in the Jump Rope Challenge next week? Hop to the comments and let us know.