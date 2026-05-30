Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned earlier this year how Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition was the "first step in the brand's comeback".

Now, following reports of a remake, it seems another returning entry has been revealed ahead of its announcement. This information comes from a Microsoft Xbox store page listing, revealing...spoiler alert...Rayman Origins will be making a return as an "Enhanced Edition".

Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition listed on Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. Placeholder $1,999.99 price. Screenshots and info: www.xbox.com/en-US/games/... -4K -60 FPS -Modern enhancements including QoL Features — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-05-29T20:45:39.091Z

Microsoft's now-removed listing has also revealed exactly what to expect. According to the description, this "Definitive Experience" will allow players to enjoy Rayman Origins "like never before" with 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and modern enhancements, including quality-of-life features.

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Here's the full rundown about this title (via Gematsu):

Timeless Platforming – Make your way through over 60 handcrafted levels filled with hidden paths, evolving abilities, and memorable boss encounters, from a giant pink monster with hundreds of eyes to a possessed mountainous golem or a carnivorous daisy. Hunt down secrets and collectibles to unlock new rewards and complete your journey. The Definitive Experience – Enjoy Rayman Origins like never before with 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and modern enhancements, including new quality-of-life features. Discover 60 hidden Relics across the adventure and track your progress in the Snoring Tree. A Vibrant 2D Masterpiece – Explore the Glade of Dreams, brought to life with a unique hand-drawn art style and a colorful cast of over 100 characters across diverse, wildly imaginative worlds. Four-Player Cooperative Play – Work together, compete for rewards, and turn every level into a shared, unforgettable adventure, as you play in up to four-player couch cooperative play.

Ubisoft's Rayman Origins originally made its debut on the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2011. It also got a 3DS release in 2012.