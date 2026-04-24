We've known about an upcoming Sableye event in Pokémon Pokopia for a good while now (thanks to the joys of time jumping), but The Pokémon Company has today made it official.

The 'Sableye's Gem Hunt' event kicks off next week on 29th April at 5am and will run until 14th May at 4:59am (local time). As the name suggests, this one is all about Sableye, with that creepy adorable little Dark/Ghost Type appearing outside completed Pokémon Centers with a hankering for gems.

Much like the previous Hoppip event, Sableye will ask for your help to collect a special item — Red Crystal Fragments — which you'll be able to find on a Dream Island with a little help from Drifloon. Cashing them in back at the Pokémon Center will reward you with exclusive items, building kits and more.

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Of course, it's also your first chance to meet and befriend Sableye in Pokopia, and that's a reward of its own!

As we mentioned up top, in-game time-travelling has meant that we've known about the upcoming event for a while. Heck, if you want to jump the gun and get started on it now, you can! Anyway, it's always nice to get the official word from TPC, and at least those who aren't calendar hopping don't have long to wait now.