If you can believe it, we're almost in the tenth season of Ranked Battles in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. What is time?

The Pokémon Company has today revealed that Season 10 will get underway next week on 23rd April at 6am UTC, and will be hanging around until 14th May.

As was the case with the last season, there's no big Mega Stone reward up for grabs this time, though you will once again unlock all previous Mega Stone rewards as you progress up the ranks. That means Greninjite, Delphoxite, Chesnaughtite, Baxcalibrite, Sceptilite, Swampertite, and Blazikenite are returning as promotion gifts from Ranks Y through to S.

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Here's the exact time that Z-A's Ranked Battle Season 10 will get underway in your region:

North America: 11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT

11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT UK/Ire: 7am BST

7am BST Europe: 8am CEST / 9am EEST

8am CEST / 9am EEST Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 4pm AEST

Again, you'll only be able to participate in this season with Pokémon numbered 001–227 and 231 in the Lumiose Pokédex, and 001–127, 131, and 132 in the Hyperspace Pokédex, all of which will automatically be set to Level 50 for battling.

Of course, this all means that there is one week left of Ranked Battle Season Nine. For the complete rundown of everything up for grabs in the current season, check out our full guide below.