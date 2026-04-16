After its release in October 2025, Yooka-Replaylee is finally playable at 60fps on Switch 2 thanks to a new update from Playtonic Games.

Many were understandably disappointed when the Switch 2 version launched with its performance capped at 30fps (heck, it was one of just two 'cons' in our 8/10 review), so this will no doubt prove to be a welcome new update for fans of the 3D platformer.

The good news is that Playtonic Games has retained the previous fidelity mode if you do happen to value higher resolution visuals; you can simply toggle between the two options via the pause menu.

As for how much space you'll need for the update, Playtonic says that it comes in at nearly 5GB. Quite a hefty one, then, and probably something that fans of physical editions might not be too chuffed about. Still, this is something that's clearly been a labour of love for the team, and not merely a switch that can be flicked on to increase the frame rate.

So if you're keen to see how the game plays at a higher frame rate, then go ahead and get it downloaded now. Better late than never, huh? You can also bag a 20% discount to celebrate the new update, bringing the price down to £19.99 / $23.99.

And if you're still on the fence, Playtonic also confirmed that the free demo on Switch 2 will also sport the new 60fps performance mode, so you can try before you buy.

And if you're after some hands-on impressions, we took it for a spin last week - check out our interview and impressions feature for more details.