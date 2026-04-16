Publisher Brunerhouse has announced that Star Trek: Resurgence, which only launched on the Switch in August 2025, will soon be delisted due to a license expiration.

A short statement was posted on Steam to confirm the news, though no specific date for the delisting was provided. Indeed, the way it's worded, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's already bit the dust, but Resurgence is still available via the Switch eShop at the time of writing.

It's also worth noting that Brunerhouse didn't specify the Switch in its statement, but it would be odd if it's not included given the reasoning provided. According to reports toward the end of 2025, Paramount had massively increased its licensing fees "by 2000%" shortly after its Skydance merger, with some speculating that the move is to also help support its bid for Warner Bros.

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Here's a look at Brunerhouse's statement in full:

"Our license to distribute Star Trek: Resurgence has come to an end, so the game will no longer be offered for sale. Existing customers can continue to access the game via their Steam library. "Thanks to everyone who was able to enjoy the game! LLAP!"

Since the delisting could occur at any time, we'd recommend picking up Star Trek: Resurgence sooner rather than later. We've reached out to Brunerhouse for more details and will update you as soon as we can.

Unfortunately, it looks like the game probably won't be receiving any discounts either. Since its launch last year, Resurgence has always stuck to its full price of £17.99 / $19.99. Stranger things have happened, but it's likely this is the price you'll need to pay if you want to own it before it's gone.

We reviewed Resurgence shortly after launch and awarded it a score of 7/10, noting that "if the current crop of Trek shows isn't quite scratching your itch, Resurgence does a great job of transporting you back a generation".