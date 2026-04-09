Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations are currently underway, and as part of the MAR10 Day celebrations in March, a special pin set was released as a My Nintendo Reward in North America.

If you weren't able to get it the first time, here's your notice that it's once again available for 600 Platinum Points. It includes jumbo pins based on the Super Mario Galaxy series and 40th anniversary. Of course, there's limited stock, so if you want it, be sure to redeem this item while you can!

"Enjoy MAR10 Day all year long with this pin set that celebrates the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 games along with the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary. The set includes two jumbo 2" x 2" collectible pins."

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Nintendo is also still offering Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary t-shirts. It's priced at $34.99 USD / $47.99 CAD and is available in black and white. It's also got a Super Mario Galaxy series stick sheet for 300 Platinum Points.

Have you got any Mario 40th anniversary merch? How about these pins? Let us know in the comments below.