Since arriving on the Switch and Switch 2, Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time has been acknowledging major sales milestones.

In a brief update on social media, Level-5 has confirmed it's now surpassed 1.5 million copies in worldwide cumulative sales. As part of this, the developer is celebrating with a new illustration and a limited-time sale on the eShop.

"FANTASY LIFE i" has surpassed 1.5 million copies in worldwide cumulative sales In gratitude, we're releasing new illustrations! Please continue enjoying the powered-up slow life with the free major DLC! A limited-time sale is also underway where you can purchase it at a great discount! Don't miss this opportunity.

The Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino also shared a message about this milestone:

"Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Stole Time and the Dragon of Gurgles" has surpassed 1.5 million units in worldwide cumulative sales! To all the users who purchased it, thank you so much! We will continue to create engaging, high-quality software, so we look forward to your continued support!

This news follows the free major DLC update The Sinister Broker Bazario’s Schemes, which launched last week. Level-5 has also announced Version 2.0.3 (including some bug fixes and more), with the Switch and Switch 2 versions of this patch to be made available at a "later date".