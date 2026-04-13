Back in February, Lego released a wave of Pokémon sets — somehow, the first ones ever — for the franchise's 30th anniversary. But one of the most-popular ended up being a small set, the Kanto Region Badge Collection, which only available if you splashed the cash on the most expensive set.

But there's some good news for Lego enthusiasts, as Eurogamer has spotted that the toy company has released an official build guide for the kit. Meaning you can create a replica using pieces you may already own — or can buy separately.

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If you're not used to these guides, well, be prepared — if you want your own set of Kanto Badges in Lego form, you'll want to consult this 80-page PDF which details all 312 bricks you'll need, along with instructions on how to put it together.

Of course, it's not quite the same as buying and putting the set together that way, though it does save you the £600-ish you need to spend on the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set. And you also can avoid scalpers on online auction sites this way, too.

But it's a great alternative, especially for a set that's really fun. Perhaps some of the more creative builders can use this as a template to come up for badge sets for other regions?

If you're hoping for more Pokémon Lego, then you might be in luck, as rumours suggest some minifigures will be coming out at some point in the future. Let's hope so!