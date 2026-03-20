Pokémon Lego is now officially in the wild, and if you're hoping to see some minifigures (or something similar) in the future, you might be in luck.

A new set leak has reportedly surfaced online and it supposedly reveals a...spoiler alert...minifigure scale version of Eevee. This Pokémon will apparently be part of an expensive Poké Ball diorama set and is expected to launch later this year in August.

Here's a look at Eevee via the Lego news and rumours subreddit (note: the image includes a watermark on it):

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When the Pokémon Lego line launched in February, a large Eevee build was included (you can see this at the top of the page).

As for this smaller "pre-molded Pokémon", assuming it's the real deal, the diorama set it's believed to be attached to is rumoured to cost $260 and will contain 2,239 pieces.

This follows Lego's recent reveal of a proper minifigure for Mario earlier this month. You can see all the Pokémon Lego released so far in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.