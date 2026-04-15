Meridiem has announced that it will be launching a physical edition of Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition for the Switch 2.

Launching on 18th September 2026, the package will come rocking a lenticular postcard and an art book, and judging from the promotional image included with the announcement, it appears that this one won't be a Game-Key Card release.

We've reached out for clarification and will provide an update as soon as we can.

Otherwise, yes, this looks to be the definitive way to experience Layers of Fear on the Switch 2 if you're a fan of physical games. The package includes both Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 with numerous enhancements, plus all previously-released DLC.

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Here's a look at the key features:

Deep Exploration: immersive first‑person gameplay that blends story-driven exploration, environmental puzzles, and psychological horror. A Web of Obsession: the interwoven stories of three creators: The Painter, The Actor, and The Writer, each consumed by their craft and willing to pay the ultimate price for it. Next‑Gen Visual Atmosphere: rebuilt visuals with HDR, ray tracing, and dynamic lighting that deepen atmosphere, enhance realism, and make every flicker of light feel alive. Unsettling Original Score: a haunting original soundtrack by award‑winning composer Arek Reikowski, weaving fragile beauty, emotion, and unease into every scene.

We reviewed the eShop release of Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition and gave it a score of 6/10. There's a lot to love about this one, including some truly impressive visuals and excellent mouse controls, but it's also one that we feels lacks player agency, and the scares can quickly lose their edge.