Apart from the news Final Fantasy XIV Online is on its way to the Switch 2 this August, Square Enix also announced Evercold.
This is the sixth expansion for the popular MMORPG and was revealed during Naoki Yoshida's keynote address at FFXIV Fan Festival 2026. It's currently set to launch in January 2027 on PC, Mac, Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
The description attached to the video above also confirms it's "coming to" the Nintendo Switch 2.
This same trailer kicks off the Godless Realms Saga story arc and offers a glimpse into the adventures the Warrior of Light will experience on the fourth. Here's what you can expect from this upcoming expansion and you can find out more on the official game site.
- Two new jobs: tank and physical ranged DPS
- Level cap increase from 100 to 110
- New cities
- Distinctive new areas
- New gigantic constructs and other monstrous threats to overcome
- New allies to encounter
- New dungeons
- New trials
- A new raid series
- A new Ultimate raid
- PvP updates
- Ongoing content updates, including new gear and crafting recipes, updates to the Duty Support System and more
During the same reveal, Yoshi-P also announced an "unprecedented" battle system overhaul, with Reborn and Evolved modes coming to FFXIV Online alongside the launch of Evercold.
"Reborn Mode will be based on the current combat system and job mechanics, while Evolved Mode offers greater emphasis on job identity."
Additionally, there'll be expanded updates to the game's design, including a seasons overhaul (updating how players earn rewards and improve their characters), an armoury update, and expanded character customisation.
Square Enix has also revealed XIV is crossing over with the Japanese anime Evangelion. Here's a bit about it and what you can expect from it:
"The exciting new alliance raid series is a crossover with the hugely popular Japanese anime, EVANGELION, and will be created in collaboration with khara, Inc., best known for its work on the EVANGELION series. Since EVANGELION’s first television broadcast in 1995, the anime’s mysterious and profound storyline, alongside its innovative and stylish visual expression, has had a profound influence on numerous creators around the world, with the iconic franchise later expanding its library with multiple animated films and a comic adaptation."