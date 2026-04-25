Apart from the news Final Fantasy XIV Online is on its way to the Switch 2 this August, Square Enix also announced Evercold.

This is the sixth expansion for the popular MMORPG and was revealed during Naoki Yoshida's keynote address at FFXIV Fan Festival 2026. It's currently set to launch in January 2027 on PC, Mac, Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The description attached to the video above also confirms it's "coming to" the Nintendo Switch 2.

This same trailer kicks off the Godless Realms Saga story arc and offers a glimpse into the adventures the Warrior of Light will experience on the fourth. Here's what you can expect from this upcoming expansion and you can find out more on the official game site.

Two new jobs: tank and physical ranged DPS

Level cap increase from 100 to 110

New cities

Distinctive new areas

New gigantic constructs and other monstrous threats to overcome

New allies to encounter

New dungeons

New trials

A new raid series

A new Ultimate raid

PvP updates

Ongoing content updates, including new gear and crafting recipes, updates to the Duty Support System and more

During the same reveal, Yoshi-P also announced an "unprecedented" battle system overhaul, with Reborn and Evolved modes coming to FFXIV Online alongside the launch of Evercold.

"Reborn Mode will be based on the current combat system and job mechanics, while Evolved Mode offers greater emphasis on job identity."

Additionally, there'll be expanded updates to the game's design, including a seasons overhaul (updating how players earn rewards and improve their characters), an armoury update, and expanded character customisation.

Square Enix has also revealed XIV is crossing over with the Japanese anime Evangelion. Here's a bit about it and what you can expect from it: