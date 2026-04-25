After ongoing discussions about bringing the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online to Nintendo's platform, it's finally been revealed at this week's Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival.

Final Fantasy XIV Online will be arriving in August 2026 on the Switch 2. As we've already noted, players will be able to get started with one-month period of early access. After this, you'll need to purchase a separate subscription for this version of the game.

If you already have a subscription on another platform, the Switch 2 subscription can be purchased at half-price. It's also been confirmed a Switch Online subscription won't be required to play on Switch 2. You can find out more about this version in the announcement post and Square Enix's website.