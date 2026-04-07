After getting its hooks in us last year with its addictive 'rogue 'em up' gameplay loop, Absolum is heading to Switch 2 later this year... with a full physical release.

Silver Lining Interactive today announced that the fantasy roguelike's next-gen physical is now available to pre-order from its online store for £44.99 / €49.99 / $49.99. While a precise release date hasn't been given just yet, the publisher expects the copies to ship at some point in Q3 2026.

You might recall that the game landed a physical release on Switch 1 last year, accompanied by a 'Special Edition' which threw in some extra merch for good measure. Said Special Edition is still available on the Silver Lining website, and the upcoming Switch 2 version only seems to be coming as a 'Standard' purchase — so don't expect any bonus merch for the new hardware. That said, the publisher has confirmed that the full game will be on the Switch 2 cartridge, so every cloud.

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As for whether this Switch 2 physical will boast any performance boosts on the new hardware, well, we're still not sure just yet. We'd like to think that the Switch 2 release will make the most of the system's improved specs, but only time will tell. We have reached out to Silver Lining Interactive and will update you if we hear any details in response.

Not that the game necessarily requires any improvements, mind you. In our 9/10 review, we described Absolum as "incredibly impressive in its reconstitution of arcade, role-playing, and roguelike formats, evolving them into something fresh and exciting". In short, we'll take any excuse to dive in all over again.