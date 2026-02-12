Right on schedule, Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks have dropped a big free update for the excellent roguelite beat 'em up Absolum. And alongside some brand new gameplay modes and run-changing updates, we've got a swathe up bug fixes, character balance tweaks, and more.

We've covered the Threads of Fate update previously, but it's worth reminding yourself what's included. Mystic Ordeals are a brand new way to embark on runs, which add modifiers and challenges. Corrupted Biomes replace the Rifts system, optional areas within zones that yield great rewards. The Soul Tree has gained new rewards like Elite mounts and additional character skins. And a new "devilish ambush" in the Forest biome.

On top of the new content, the devs have also rebalanced each of the four characters, made a few regional tweaks, and tweaked some enemy AI.

Here's a full rundown of the patch from Steam:

Absolum version 1.1 update - Threads of Fate

In addition to the new features we have for Rebels to play around with, we’ve got a huge number of bug fixes, tweaks, improvements, balancing, and optimisations. In our 1.1 Threads of Fate update, you’ll be able to find:

New Features

The all-new Mystic Ordeals Maugis’ pre-set Mystic Ordeals added (run modifiers to add bespoke challenges) Rebels can also create their own challenges



Corrupted Biomes added Available after defeating Azra - visible at the start of each run Replacing the previous Rifts system Mystic Ordeals can increase or decrease the number of Corrupted Biomes



Rebels’ complete stats are now accessible from the Soul Tree

A new devilish ambush has been set up by the Goblins in the Forest

A new arena has been added to the Versus mode in the Hub

We’ve also added new Soul Tree rewards, which will be available after completing a Mystic Ordeal: New emotes A selection of Inspirations for run starts Elite mounts New Skins



Bug Fixes

The Chicken is no longer targetable by enemies

All attacks improved with a Ritual of Time should now correctly spawn a Past Echo

Some trinkets are now flagged as "unique" (only one allowed per character).

Fixed the display of "OverLife" value if the Ladle trinket is sold while having extra health

The “Jungle Ambush” event should now happen consistently if a player has the related Quest and reaches the dedicated region

Fixed an issue with Past Remnant scaling incorrectly with Time Mox

The movement speed buff given by Necromancers charmed with the Mirror trinket will now last for the correct duration

All of Uchawi’s greeting sentences should now be played correctly

The Twin Horror bosses now have a portrait

Fixed a bug affecting Azra’s fight music

Duplicated Throwables can no longer be picked up from the floor

Fixed a softlock happening during the first encounter with Vikhana in the Hub

Fixed a softlock happening during the Azra phase 2 transition in multiplayer

Mounts will now get fatigue correctly when hitting The Beast

Fixed an exploit allowing infinite overpressure

Fixed the portraits of enemies coming through corrupted rifts

Yeldrim’s destroyables should now correctly award loot

All companions should now follow the player who hired them

Thorn Finisher no longer procs on Multi-target Hits

The Goblin Champion in Mist Forest is now notably smarter in his pathing

Fixed a bug for which Dash could not be canceled with Jump

The Interloper now has a shadow

Tutorial Clutshrooms now correctly stop their attacks when they hit

Fixed a freeze that could happen when having the Bandit Queen as an ally

Crustacean enemies will now react correctly when their attacks are deflected

Balancing and Optimisation

Lowered Mana gains from all sources

Lowered Cursed Luck’s Luck gain per HP lost ratio

Lucky Charm is now a Rare trinket

Zafari’s mission can now be completed on the first boat run

Tweaked Bone Armor’s scaling to make it stronger at the start

The Young Fan in the Arena now always awards an Epic Trinket

The Museum Lore system has been revamped with more informations

Horror companions can now be walked through like other summons

Proximity Sparks now despawn at the end of a fight

Lowered the chance of chests spawning on Ritual of Chaos procs

Getting a Spark of Power before Maugis introduces Ultimate moves will now award a throwable star. Shiny!

Thorn Dagger's base damage decreased

Splash Bubble size decreased

Cyclone jump now gives the possibility to jump cancel moves according to the ritual level – strikes at level 1, skills at level 2, and Arcana at level 3

UI / UX Alterations

Damage numbers can now be toggled on from the Options menu

Throwables can now be set to be thrown on Forward + Interact input to avoid wasting them on interactions by mistake

The player’s accrued Soul Tree bonuses can now be viewed from the Soul Tree menu

Added FX on some of Galandra’s Arcanas

Post-run map now hides the paths not visited

Updated UI for Versus mode

Added missing NPC portraits

Quest items will no longer appear in the inventory

Improved transparency of Tornadoes from the Ritual of Wind

Improved transparency of Brome’s Arcanas

Player indicators will now be hidden when emoting

Added a new introduction for Assist mode

The “hit” and “crit” symbols are now more distinguishable on ritual crystals

The Online shrine will give a visual cue when there are players looking for matchmaking

The Underking's track had its mixing updated and now slaps even more (Thanks, Mick!)

Hero Tweaks

Brome Ultimate clones can’t trigger Past Echoes anymore Controlled Grab now works with rituals affecting throws Decreased Drill Rush’s damage; raised its startup and recovery times Projectile Dispel now spawns projectiles even when clashing into a non-projectile attack Increased Sigil of Hate’s damage Telekinesis now has a limit of 30 throwables at a time Telekinesis throwables can now be destroyed, deal damage on rotation, and get picked up faster

Galandra Sword Flurry’s third strike now does more damage and has less recovery Impale now has an improved hitbox and travels further Burial Smash is now more controllable and has less recovery time Burial Smash now works with rituals affecting throws Reaper Cyclone’s damage has been decreased Missed Revenge Claw damage has been increased Charged Sword’s damage has been increased Charged Sword’s hitbox has been widened

Karl Ultimate ability now deals more damage Shrapnel Bullet now stuns more consistently Hot Casings’ damage has been decreased Javelin Bullet now sticks to walls longer Dragonbreath Bullet now spawns fewer shells Karl can now change direction while performing Dragonbreath Bullet

Cider Ultimate ability now deals more damage Rising Drill’s hitbox has been improved Recycle will now award less mana per gadget Duplicator now works with grenades



Region Changes

Grandery Beach - The Spectral Dragon’s region is no longer guaranteed at each run Beach - Defeating the Spectral Dragon now rewards a huge gold pack in addition to the classic end-level Ritual Cave - The Mushtroll encounter is no longer guaranteed at each run Cave - Replaced the Mushtroll’s Ritual reward with an Inspiration

Asterios Marketplace - Ritual Shop in Asterios Marketplace now properly remembers what was selling when a player gets back to the main market square Marketplace - Resurrection Token price lowered to 600 gold

Yeldrim Darktown now looks way more lively.



Enemy Alterations

Decreased the Underking’s life pool

Decreased all enemies’ life pool in multiplayer

Decreased the health of the Lizard King’s bubble

Ruzgar has now received an invitation to the ball at the Cultist Mansion

The Interloper’s hands can't be Elite anymore

Enemies that counter throws will do so more slowly

The Spectral Dragon now deals more damage

Alberich’s meteors now also cause pushback

Drones can now be grabbed

Decreased The Dead Guardians' damage and health

Gnolls will now taunt you during fights. Make sure to punish them accordingly.

Decaying Plants’ health has been decreased

Reduced the active frames on the Kretch’s smash attack

Dragons will now stand up faster after having been grounded

So, there's no better time to jump into Absolum than right now. Whether you're a new player or you're coming back for more with the update, there's lots to love. We thought the base game was fantastic, so this new content should only make it better.

Are you checking out the Threads of Fate update today? Get punching in the comments.