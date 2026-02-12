Right on schedule, Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks have dropped a big free update for the excellent roguelite beat 'em up Absolum. And alongside some brand new gameplay modes and run-changing updates, we've got a swathe up bug fixes, character balance tweaks, and more.
We've covered the Threads of Fate update previously, but it's worth reminding yourself what's included. Mystic Ordeals are a brand new way to embark on runs, which add modifiers and challenges. Corrupted Biomes replace the Rifts system, optional areas within zones that yield great rewards. The Soul Tree has gained new rewards like Elite mounts and additional character skins. And a new "devilish ambush" in the Forest biome.
On top of the new content, the devs have also rebalanced each of the four characters, made a few regional tweaks, and tweaked some enemy AI.
Here's a full rundown of the patch from Steam:
Absolum version 1.1 update - Threads of Fate
In addition to the new features we have for Rebels to play around with, we’ve got a huge number of bug fixes, tweaks, improvements, balancing, and optimisations. In our 1.1 Threads of Fate update, you’ll be able to find:
New Features
- The all-new Mystic Ordeals
- Maugis’ pre-set Mystic Ordeals added (run modifiers to add bespoke challenges)
- Rebels can also create their own challenges
- Corrupted Biomes added
- Available after defeating Azra - visible at the start of each run
- Replacing the previous Rifts system
- Mystic Ordeals can increase or decrease the number of Corrupted Biomes
- Rebels’ complete stats are now accessible from the Soul Tree
- A new devilish ambush has been set up by the Goblins in the Forest
- A new arena has been added to the Versus mode in the Hub
- We’ve also added new Soul Tree rewards, which will be available after completing a Mystic Ordeal:
- New emotes
- A selection of Inspirations for run starts
- Elite mounts
- New Skins
Bug Fixes
- The Chicken is no longer targetable by enemies
- All attacks improved with a Ritual of Time should now correctly spawn a Past Echo
- Some trinkets are now flagged as "unique" (only one allowed per character).
- Fixed the display of "OverLife" value if the Ladle trinket is sold while having extra health
- The “Jungle Ambush” event should now happen consistently if a player has the related Quest and reaches the dedicated region
- Fixed an issue with Past Remnant scaling incorrectly with Time Mox
- The movement speed buff given by Necromancers charmed with the Mirror trinket will now last for the correct duration
- All of Uchawi’s greeting sentences should now be played correctly
- The Twin Horror bosses now have a portrait
- Fixed a bug affecting Azra’s fight music
- Duplicated Throwables can no longer be picked up from the floor
- Fixed a softlock happening during the first encounter with Vikhana in the Hub
- Fixed a softlock happening during the Azra phase 2 transition in multiplayer
- Mounts will now get fatigue correctly when hitting The Beast
- Fixed an exploit allowing infinite overpressure
- Fixed the portraits of enemies coming through corrupted rifts
- Yeldrim’s destroyables should now correctly award loot
- All companions should now follow the player who hired them
- Thorn Finisher no longer procs on Multi-target Hits
- The Goblin Champion in Mist Forest is now notably smarter in his pathing
- Fixed a bug for which Dash could not be canceled with Jump
- The Interloper now has a shadow
- Tutorial Clutshrooms now correctly stop their attacks when they hit
- Fixed a freeze that could happen when having the Bandit Queen as an ally
- Crustacean enemies will now react correctly when their attacks are deflected
Balancing and Optimisation
- Lowered Mana gains from all sources
- Lowered Cursed Luck’s Luck gain per HP lost ratio
- Lucky Charm is now a Rare trinket
- Zafari’s mission can now be completed on the first boat run
- Tweaked Bone Armor’s scaling to make it stronger at the start
- The Young Fan in the Arena now always awards an Epic Trinket
- The Museum Lore system has been revamped with more informations
- Horror companions can now be walked through like other summons
- Proximity Sparks now despawn at the end of a fight
- Lowered the chance of chests spawning on Ritual of Chaos procs
- Getting a Spark of Power before Maugis introduces Ultimate moves will now award a throwable star. Shiny!
- Thorn Dagger's base damage decreased
- Splash Bubble size decreased
- Cyclone jump now gives the possibility to jump cancel moves according to the ritual level – strikes at level 1, skills at level 2, and Arcana at level 3
UI / UX Alterations
- Damage numbers can now be toggled on from the Options menu
- Throwables can now be set to be thrown on Forward + Interact input to avoid wasting them on interactions by mistake
- The player’s accrued Soul Tree bonuses can now be viewed from the Soul Tree menu
- Added FX on some of Galandra’s Arcanas
- Post-run map now hides the paths not visited
- Updated UI for Versus mode
- Added missing NPC portraits
- Quest items will no longer appear in the inventory
- Improved transparency of Tornadoes from the Ritual of Wind
- Improved transparency of Brome’s Arcanas
- Player indicators will now be hidden when emoting
- Added a new introduction for Assist mode
- The “hit” and “crit” symbols are now more distinguishable on ritual crystals
- The Online shrine will give a visual cue when there are players looking for matchmaking
- The Underking's track had its mixing updated and now slaps even more (Thanks, Mick!)
Hero Tweaks
- Brome
- Ultimate clones can’t trigger Past Echoes anymore
- Controlled Grab now works with rituals affecting throws
- Decreased Drill Rush’s damage; raised its startup and recovery times
- Projectile Dispel now spawns projectiles even when clashing into a non-projectile attack
- Increased Sigil of Hate’s damage
- Telekinesis now has a limit of 30 throwables at a time
- Telekinesis throwables can now be destroyed, deal damage on rotation, and get picked up faster
- Galandra
- Sword Flurry’s third strike now does more damage and has less recovery
- Impale now has an improved hitbox and travels further
- Burial Smash is now more controllable and has less recovery time
- Burial Smash now works with rituals affecting throws
- Reaper Cyclone’s damage has been decreased
- Missed Revenge Claw damage has been increased
- Charged Sword’s damage has been increased
- Charged Sword’s hitbox has been widened
- Karl
- Ultimate ability now deals more damage
- Shrapnel Bullet now stuns more consistently
- Hot Casings’ damage has been decreased
- Javelin Bullet now sticks to walls longer
- Dragonbreath Bullet now spawns fewer shells
- Karl can now change direction while performing Dragonbreath Bullet
- Cider
- Ultimate ability now deals more damage
- Rising Drill’s hitbox has been improved
- Recycle will now award less mana per gadget
- Duplicator now works with grenades
Region Changes
- Grandery
- Beach - The Spectral Dragon’s region is no longer guaranteed at each run
- Beach - Defeating the Spectral Dragon now rewards a huge gold pack in addition to the classic end-level Ritual
- Cave - The Mushtroll encounter is no longer guaranteed at each run
- Cave - Replaced the Mushtroll’s Ritual reward with an Inspiration
- Asterios
- Marketplace - Ritual Shop in Asterios Marketplace now properly remembers what was selling when a player gets back to the main market square
- Marketplace - Resurrection Token price lowered to 600 gold
- Yeldrim
- Darktown now looks way more lively.
Enemy Alterations
- Decreased the Underking’s life pool
- Decreased all enemies’ life pool in multiplayer
- Decreased the health of the Lizard King’s bubble
- Ruzgar has now received an invitation to the ball at the Cultist Mansion
- The Interloper’s hands can't be Elite anymore
- Enemies that counter throws will do so more slowly
- The Spectral Dragon now deals more damage
- Alberich’s meteors now also cause pushback
- Drones can now be grabbed
- Decreased The Dead Guardians' damage and health
- Gnolls will now taunt you during fights. Make sure to punish them accordingly.
- Decaying Plants’ health has been decreased
- Reduced the active frames on the Kretch’s smash attack
- Dragons will now stand up faster after having been grounded
So, there's no better time to jump into Absolum than right now. Whether you're a new player or you're coming back for more with the update, there's lots to love. We thought the base game was fantastic, so this new content should only make it better.
Are you checking out the Threads of Fate update today? Get punching in the comments.