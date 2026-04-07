Nintendo and Columbia Pictures have been pretty quiet when it comes to information regarding the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, but according to an updated IMDB page (thanks, Go Nintendo), it seems that the project's composer may have been confirmed.

We're not going to treat this as gospel until it's officially announced, but the IMDB page now lists John Paesano as the composer with the legendary Koji Kondo serving as consultant. Paesano has collaborated with director Wes Ball in the past on films such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner trilogy, so this would certainly make sense.

He's also branched out into the world of video games himself, having composed the score for Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 1 & 2 and Miles Morales for the PlayStation.

Now that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is out in the wild, chances are we'll start to see more information about The Legend of Zelda crawl out of the woodwork as we get closer to its 7th May 2027 release date.

We already know that actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast as Zelda and Link respectively, with Nintendo releasing a small handful of images showing the pair in all their glory. It's also been confirmed that the film will makes its way to Netflix following its theatrical and home release periods.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more official information in the coming days, weeks, and months and keep you updated.