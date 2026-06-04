Supergiant Games is back with another Hades II hotfix in its second post-launch patch.

'Hotfix 3' is already live on PC, though an accompanying Bluesky post from the dev confirmed that it'll also be "coming to the console versions as well", so keep an eye out for the Switch 1 & 2 drop.

As its name suggests, the patch is mainly focused on cleaning up some bugs, with a boatload of small fixes being introduced across the game. The full patch notes were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below (note: patch notes may contain small spoilers).

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Earlier we released Hotfix 3 with various additional fixes to our recent Hades II Post-Launch Patch!🩹 📝Full Patch Notes: store.steampowered.com/news/app/114... These fixes will be coming to console versions as well. Thank you for playing, and see you at the Crossroads!🌖 — Supergiant Games (@supergiantgames.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T22:19:00.780Z

Hades II - Hotfix 3 (Switch release TBA)

· Dream Dives: Hermes now will deliver any not-yet-delivered Shrine of Hermes items before the final Encounter

· Dream Dives: Fixed cases where you could get more than one of the same Boon of Hades after equipping Jeweled Pom (Hades & Persephone)

· Dream Dives: Fixed cases where you could miss rewards from effects such as Quick Buck (Hermes)

· Dream Dives: Fixed unexpected distortion on several Ares voice lines

· Added death animation for the Hellifish (Oceanus)

· Added an inventory hint for Mystery Seeds about where they can be found

· Improved visual feedback on the Path of Stars screen when choosing upgrades

· Updated descriptive text for Prominence Flare (Apollo) with a minor clarification

· Fixed various voice lines and narrative events not playing when expected

· Fixed a case where Hecate could unexpectedly appear in the Crossroads after Chronos captures her · Fixed a case where Medea could unexpectedly appear in the Crossroads and offer her Curses

· Fixed cases where Dora could offer the incorrect decorative items for where you are in the Crossroads

· Fixed the decorative item Urn, Grecian not always unlocking when expected

· Fixed Nitro Boost (Hermes) not affecting Sprint speed as expected while using the Black Coat

· Fixed an interaction between Sorceress (Arcana) and Sudden Flurry (Daedalus - Blades)

· Fixed an interaction between Glorious Disaster (Zeus x Apollo) and Explosive Intent (Icarus)

· Fixed an interaction between Heinous Affront (Zeus x Ares) and Light Smite (Apollo)

· Fixed an interaction between Flood Gain (Poseidon) and Mirrored Thrasher (Daedalus - Staff)

· Fixed an interaction between Cardio Gain (Hestia) and the Umbral Flames Special

· Fixed an interaction between Sanguinary Savor (Ares) and Lance of Ares

· Fixed an interaction between Mental Block (Athena) and Boons that let you aim your Casts, such as Glowing Coal (Hestia)

· Fixed Mean Streak (Hermes) not working as expected if you re-loaded your save while under its effect

· Fixed certain Omega moves sometimes still being available while under the effect of Dark Side (Selene)

· Fixed Soulfilled Ankh (Daedalus - Aspect of Anubis) not increasing Omega Attack area as expected

· Fixed a visual issue with an interaction between Exceptional Talent (Apollo) and Mirrored Ankh (Daedalus - Aspect of Anubis)

· Fixed an issue where Shells from the Aspect of Medea Omega Attack would not bounce forward as with other Aspects

· Fixed cases where Gift Gift Gift (Echo) would never be offered even if you had a compatible Keepsake

· Fixed cases where Wolf Howl (Selene) could put you out of bounds in the final Encounter on the surface

· Fixed Retaliation upgrade for Night Bloom (Selene) not working as expected

· Fixed Infection upgrade for Twilight Curse (Selene) not inflicting Wounds when expected

· Fixed Twilight Curse (Selene) projectile fizzling on contact with Nemesis; it now passes through her

· Fixed a case where Guardians could move faster than expected after recovering from Freeze or Gust

· Fixed a case where the barrier from Snow Queen (Demeter) could vanish unexpectedly at a certain point in the fight against Unrivaled Typhon

· Fixed a case where Chronos could start to attack more frequently than expected in the fight against Unrivaled Typhon

· Fixed a case where an uninterruptible Chronos attack could be completely negated using the Black Coat

· Fixed a case where Unrivaled Cerberus could track you too quickly during his fire-breath attack

· Fixed foes sometimes attacking sooner than expected in a certain Location in Oceanus

· Fixed certain foes being able to wander out of bounds in a certain Location in Tartarus

· Fixed Land-Dracons not attacking your foes while afflicted with Charm

· Fixed Dire Bawlders lacking the customary outline for their Armor

· Fixed Melinoë's Olympic Slam causing shielded Dire Auto-Seekers to become immune to being stunned

· Fixed cases where the damage circle from an Anchor (Oceanus) could shift unexpectedly

· Fixed Gale unexpectedly blocking instances of damage from Poison effects

· Fixed cases where Gale would not fully block damage from certain Harpy Talon strikes

· Fixed the final shop on the surface route sometimes offering more than one Kiss of Styx

· Fixed certain foes' visual FX not disappearing properly when afflicted by Freeze

· Fixed Shiny Stars appearing on two separate pages in the Inventory screen

· Fixed friendly characters not displaying visual feedback when struck after giving them a gift

· Fixed several issues where switching between certain weapons in the Training Grounds could cause certain effects to persist unexpectedly

· Fixed Aquarium, Enchanted not counting denizens caught using Greatest Gift of Gaia (Cauldron)

· Fixed shop items showing incorrect healing previews if Centaur (Arcana) took effect in that Location

· Fixed the Zoom In setting not functioning after entering a Chaos Trial

· Fixed damage numbers from Scorch remaining visible if the Damage Numbers setting was toggled off

· Fixed several cases where you could move unexpectedly while using the Auto-Sprint setting

· Fixed cases where certain visual effects remained visible during Melinoë's Return to Shadow sequence

· Fixed a visual issue where a Time Sign barrier appeared too far above Bronzebeaks

· Fixed a visual issue where Melinoë would not start floating after equipping Aspect of Supay

· Fixed a visual issue where Melinoë could get stuck in her gathering animation while afflicted with poison from Medea

· Fixed visual effects for the projectile impact of Twilight Curse (Selene)

· Fixed a text error in the description of Leering Glance (Daedalus - Skull)

· Fixed minor visual issues in various Locations

· Fixed minor collision issues in several Locations

· Fixed several additional rare crashes

· Other minor fixes

It all adds to what was already a stellar game at launch. "Supergiant Games is five-for-five with Hades II," we said in our review, "a huge, triumphant sequel that manages to diverge mechanically and offer more challenges and variety than its predecessor."