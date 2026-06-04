If you picked up a Switch 2 on launch day, then you've been caring for your console for almost a whole year now. Compared to those launch-day Switch 1s that some of us still have kicking around, I know that a measly 364 days is small potatoes, but it's still a mighty long time to keep your tech in tip-top condition.

And that's the exact topic I want to get to today. Much like its predecessor, Switch 2's portability means that it's constantly in and out of bags, docks and cases, and that can take a toll on a few pieces of plastic and metal.

While I'm sure that our beloved readers are all civilised gamers who take care of their gear, accidents can happen. It's even impacted us here at Nintendo Life Towers *gulp*.

Much to my shame, I shunned my Switch 2 screen protector on day one after making it a whopping eight years without one on my old system. Things were running smoothly until, while playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land in handheld mode, all that gorgeous vibrancy exposed a nasty, deep scratch in the top third of the screen.

It lines up with the top of the dock, so I'm using that as an excuse to sleep at night. It's small enough that I can often get away with forgetting about it, but every time something is particularly bright, I spy that small pink/green pixel smudge and a little piece of me dies inside. Rest assured, I've been rocking a screen protector ever since, and its singular poorly-applied corner bugs me every time I pick up the system...

A quick whip around the office revealed that most of my co-workers are far less careless than me, and their kit is still in tip-top condition — even if one staffer's Switch 2 has already taken an accidental plunge into the bath.

It's certainly a big improvement on the Switch 1, where one year in we had parts popping off, wobbly rails, and Joy-Con drift already setting in. None of us has seen anything like as dramatic this time around... so far.

But how are your systems holding up? Is a year of use starting to show on them, or do they still look as squeaky clean as the day you unboxed them? Let us know in the following poll!

How pristine is your Switch 2? Still box fresh! There are some tiny signs of wear, but nothing bad It has a few scratches and scuffs here and there It's definitely showing a year's use and abuse, unfortunately It's only been a year?? Mine looks terrible! Mine couldn't be more pristine!... (because I don't have a Switch 2) How pristine is your Switch 2? (809 votes) Still box fresh! 47 % There are some tiny signs of wear, but nothing bad 37 % It has a few scratches and scuffs here and there 9 % It's definitely showing a year's use and abuse, unfortunately 2 % It's only been a year?? Mine looks terrible! 0.4% Mine couldn't be more pristine!... (because I don't have a Switch 2) 4 %

Has your Switch 2 sustained any injuries yet? Let us know about 'em in the comments.