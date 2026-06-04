Following the news Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be coming to the Switch 2, fans of Lara Croft have spotted an "AI-generated content disclosure" on the game's Steam page.

Crystal Dynamics has now released an official response about its use of AI in this reimagining of the original 1996 release.

A representative of the developer shared the following comment with Eurogamer, explaining the goal to "empower" teams. According to the same reply, "all finished content" in the company's products is apparently "human-crafted".

"At Crystal Dynamics, we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently, while ensuring that all finished content in the final product is human-crafted. Our goal is to empower the creativity and flexibility of our developers to deliver the highest-quality experiences for players everywhere."

The disclosure on the Steam game page mentions how AI-assisted tools were used during development to "support some early exploration and temporary development content". And "any AI-assisted assets were either replaced or refined by humans" to "maintain the creative and artistic vision" of the developers.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will launch for the Switch 2 next year on 12th February 2027. You can find out more about the gameplay (and see it in motion) in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.