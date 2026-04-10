Medieval cemetery management is back with Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild announcing Graveyard Keeper 2 is coming to the Switch and Switch 2 later this year.

This sequel to the "original, unhinged title", which launched on the Switch in 2019, will see you restore a town and lead a loyal undead army into battle to save the realm from the zombie apocalypse. Here are some key features from the PR, along with a trailer and some screenshots:

CORPSE BURYING YOU KNOW & LOVE: All the Graveyard Keeping, grotesque characters and twisted humor you love is back! Manage your graveyard, craft, upgrade abilities, complete engaging storylines, fish, trade, customize your character and so much more!

A TOWN TO DIE FOR: Explore a massive town overrun by the undead, helping the townsfolk rebuild while earning some revenue along the way. Explore tons of varied locations and travel between areas with the convenient city map. IT’S TIME TO BITE BACK: Craft mighty armor and weapons and send your party to the frontlines of the zombie horde. Return with powerful loot and liberate new areas of the city while building towers and fortifications to defend your territory. The zombies won’t know what bit them! MANAGE. GRIND. AUTOMATE: Build and manage your own medieval graveyard. Harvest flora, fauna, and human remains to build extraordinary machinery, automate production, and expand your graveyard for pure profit.

There are no details about a Switch 2 upgrade path (or anything similar) for Switch owners, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

If you haven't already played the original Graveyard Keeper title, which has now sold over four million units, tinyBuild is currently inviting players to claim a free copy of the title on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from now until 13th April 2026.