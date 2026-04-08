If you enjoyed exterminating hordes of spiders in the original Kill It With Fire game on Switch, you'll be pleased to hear Kill It With Fire 2 is scuttling onto the system next month.

This title is described as the "ultimate co-op spider-hunting experience" and will launch for Nintendo's hybrid platform on 7th May 2026. It will be priced at just $14.99 (or your regional equivalent), and you can wishlist it right now on Nintendo's official store page.

It's also noted on Nintendo's website how the game is supported on the Switch 2, with the game behaviour "consistent" with the Switch release. Here's the full description from Nintendo's webpage, along with a trailer:

You are the Exterminator on a crusade against the spider horde taking over the multiverse. Blast through the story campaign solo or with friends via online co-op for up to 4 players or jump into a frenetic Humans vs Spiders PvP mode for some laughs and screams. GEAR UP AND EXTERMINATE

Wage war on the eight-legged monsters with an arsenal of 45 weapons and gadgets worthy of the Exterminator. Will your team smash the pests with a newspaper, burn them to a crisp, rev up the minigun, unleash a rocket launcher, or wield a laser sword? SAVE THE MULTIVERSE

Embark on an epic spider hunt across seven distinct worlds. Exterminate the pesky arachnids in a mysterious manor, liberate a town in the Wild West, explore cyberspace, and descend into Spider Hell. Every level is a unique battle against the spiders! COMPLETE CHALLENGES

Brew magic potions in a bubbling cauldron. Demolish a megapolis as a kaiju-sized madman. Defend a cacti-owned saloon from waves of spiders. Win a drone race in virtual reality. And more! (ALSO) PLAY AS A SPIDER

‘Okay, all this spider-hunting sounds fun, but what if I want to play as a spider?’ you might ask. And yes, you can indeed play as a spider in an online 8-player PvP mode called Spider Hunt. It’s actual humans vs actual arachnids!

We reviewed the first game for the Switch in 2021 and called it a fun little distraction that can keeps you entertained with its myriad array of gameplay opportunities and selection of weapons.