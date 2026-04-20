Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will finally be properly revealed this week on 23rd April at 5pm BST / 6pm CEST / 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Yes, the upcoming remaster / remake / whatever the heck it is will be receiving its own dedicated showcase, during which we'll presumably be treated to some gameplay along with platform confirmation and release date.

Of course, the question on our minds is whether Resynced will launch on the Switch 2. We're not completely convinced it will at this stage, but given that Ubisoft managed to get Assassin's Creed Shadows running remarkably well on the system gives us plenty of hope.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

We know you know, but how about we tell you some more now? Tune in for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's Worldwide Reveal Showcase on April 23rd at 4PM UTC - 6PM CEST - 9AM PDT. youtu.be/7hkFaTypP1Q — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed.ubisoft.com) 2026-04-20T16:00:00.944Z

As part of its announcement, Ubisoft also reiterated that the original Black Flag has "reached over 34 million players". It remains one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the series, perhaps only topped by Assassin's Creed II, which you can play on Switch as part of the Ezio Collection.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the upcoming showcase, and you can tune in directly on YouTube or Twitch if you want to catch it for yourself. Otherwise, we'll provide all the necessary highlights here, including whether or not it's bound for the Switch 2.

A recent rumour from Insider Gaming indicated that Resynced will launch on 9th July 2026 which, if true, really isn't that far away. Fingers crossed.