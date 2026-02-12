A curious new listing for an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remaster art book has appeared on Amazon UK in what may be the clearest indication yet that Ubisoft is gearing up to release an updated version of its swashbuckling classic.

As reported by IGN, the listing states that the book is scheduled for launch on 24th March 2026 and is being published by Titan. Its price is currently £29.95, a 25% reduction on its £39.99 RRP. There are few additional details at this stage, and even the use of the word 'Remaster' is seemingly at odds with the 'Resynced' moniker we've been hearing for a while now.

Still, this definitely seems to be a thing, and is yet another indication that a reveal may be imminent... sort of. A lot of things are up in the air at the moment since Ubisoft announced major restructuring at the company. Seven games currently in development have been delayed, so it's unclear if Resynced is included in the lineup.

We should hear more from Ubisoft later today regarding its plans when it releases its Q3 financial report, so we'll be sure to update you on that as soon as we can.

Meanwhile, Black Flag Resynced has already been rated by PEGI, while its main star, actor Matt Ryan, dropped a major hint while speaking with a fan, stating "you may have to beat it again".