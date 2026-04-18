Ubisoft teased Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in an official update last month, and the release date has now seemingly surfaced ahead of schedule.

According to a story by Insider Gaming Editor Tom Henderson, Resynced will be released on 9th July 2026.

Henderson further notes how the original reveal was planned for this week, but Ubisoft has delayed it until next week. Media and content creators have already reportedly received a "roughly 30-minute presentation" of the title.

While we won’t spoil what the game has in store, we can say it’s been completely reworked with a bunch of new content and updates, and honestly, it looks awesome. But one thing was made clear: despite the rumors and rumblings, Black Flag Resynced is not an RPG.

“This remains a solo adventure and character-driven experience. It is not an RPG,” the presentation revealed.

Ubisoft hasn't revealed the platforms Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is coming to at this stage, but it has shown strong support for the Switch 2 so far with titles such as Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws.

In March, Ubisoft announced it would be winding down support for Assassin's Creed Shadows, with its teams focus shifting towards what's next for Assassin's Creed.