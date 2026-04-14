Animal Crossing fans who want a blast from the past can now listen to the GameCube version's soundtrack on Nintendo Music. This release lines up with the series 25th anniversary.
This week's update adds a 158 tracks (that's a runtime of 5 hours and 18 minutes) and also includes songs from Doubutsu no Mori e+. Kazumi Totaka was the sound director on this one. You'll be to listen to tracks such as the game's opening theme, Resetti's Lecture, and the classic Able Sisters song.
Here's the full tracklist included in this latest Nintendo Music update:
Animal Crossing Soundtrack - 14th April 2026
- Opening Theme
- Opening Theme (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
- On the Train
- Arrived at the Village
- Meeting Tom Nook
- Decided on a House!
- It's Your Village
- Part-Time Job
- Done Working
- 12am clear
- 1am clear
- 2am clear
- 3am clear
- 4am clear
- 5am clear
- 6am clear
- 7am clear
- 8am clear
- 9am clear
- 10am clear
- 11am clear
- 12pm clear
- 1pm clear
- 2pm clear
- 3pm clear
- 4pm clear
- 5pm clear
- 6pm clear
- 7pm clear
- 8pm clear
- 9pm clear
- 10pm clear
- 11pm clear
- Rainy Day
- 12am - snowy
- 1am - snowy
- 2am - snowy
- 3am - snowy
- 4am - snowy
- 5am - snowy
- 6am - snowy
- 7am - snowy
- 8am - snowy
- 9am - snowy
- 10am - snowy
- 11am - snowy
- 12pm - snowy
- 1pm - snowy
- 2pm - snowy
- 3pm - snowy
- 4pm - snowy
- 5pm - snowy
- 6pm - snowy
- 7pm - snowy
- 8pm - snowy
- 9pm - snowy
- 10pm - snowy
- 11pm - snowy
- 12am - spring
- 1am - spring
- 2am - spring
- 3am - spring
- 4am - spring
- 5am - spring
- 6am - spring
- 7am - spring
- 8am - spring
- 9am - spring
- 10am - spring
- 11am - spring
- 12pm - spring
- 1pm - spring
- 2pm - spring
- 3pm - spring
- 4pm - spring
- 5pm - spring
- 6pm - spring
- 7pm - spring
- 8pm - spring
- 9pm - spring
- 10pm - spring
- 11pm - spring
- Continue
- Nook's Cranny
- Nook 'n' Go
- Nookway
- Nookington's
- Tom Nook's Store - Closing Time
- Tom Nook's Store - Late-Night Hours (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
- The Able Sisters
- Museum - Entrance
- Museum - Fish Exhibit
- Museum - Bug Exhibit
- Museum - Fossil Exhibit
- Museum - Paintings Exhibit
- Post Office (Pelly)
- Post Office (Phyllis)
- Police Station
- Katrina's Fortune Reading
- Crazy Redd's
- I'll Save
- Are You Done Playing?
- Resetti's Lecture
- Don's Lecture?
- Reset Surveillance Center (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
- Travel Plans - All Set
- Travel Plans - Depature
- Traveling
- Kapp 'n's Sea
- Animal Island
- Kapp 'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward
- Igloo
- Groundhog Day
- Resetti's Groundhog Day
- Cherry Blossom Festival (Doubtsu no Mori e+)
- Cherry Blossom Festival
- Tent Camping
- Meteor Shower
- Fireworks Festival
- Aerobics
- Sports Fair (Footrace)
- Sports Fair (Ball Toss)
- Sports Fair (Tug-of-War)
- Harvest Moon Festival (Doubutsu no Mori+)
- Harvest Moon Festival
- Halloween
- Harvest Festival
- Toy Day
- Countdown - 11pm
- Countdown - 11:30pm
- Countdown - 11:50pm
- Countdown - 11:55pm
- Happy New Year!
- New Year's Day - 12am
- New Year's Day 6pm
- New Year's Day
- New Year's Day (Doubtsu no Mori+)
- Wishing Well
- Retro TV
- Apple TV
- Snowman TV
- My Axe Broke
- Chased by Bees
- Stung by Bees
- Got It!
- Done and Done (Loan Repayment)
- Done and Done (Bugs)
- Done and Done (Fish)
- Nintendo! 1 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
- Nintendo! 2 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
- Nintendo! 3 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
- Nintendo! 4 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
- Nintendo! 5 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
- Nintendo! 1
- Nintendo! 2
- Nintendo! 3
- Nintendo! 4
- Nintendo! 5
This album joins the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Animal Crossing: New Leaf soundtracks on the Nintendo Music service. To listen to these songs on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.
Nintendo has also released Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 3.0.2 today and it includes a special 25th anniversary item.