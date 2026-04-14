Animal Crossing
Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing fans who want a blast from the past can now listen to the GameCube version's soundtrack on Nintendo Music. This release lines up with the series 25th anniversary.

This week's update adds a 158 tracks (that's a runtime of 5 hours and 18 minutes) and also includes songs from Doubutsu no Mori e+. Kazumi Totaka was the sound director on this one. You'll be to listen to tracks such as the game's opening theme, Resetti's Lecture, and the classic Able Sisters song.

Here's the full tracklist included in this latest Nintendo Music update:

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Animal Crossing Soundtrack - 14th April 2026

  1. Opening Theme
  2. Opening Theme (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
  3. On the Train
  4. Arrived at the Village
  5. Meeting Tom Nook
  6. Decided on a House!
  7. It's Your Village
  8. Part-Time Job
  9. Done Working
  10. 12am clear
  11. 1am clear
  12. 2am clear
  13. 3am clear
  14. 4am clear
  15. 5am clear
  16. 6am clear
  17. 7am clear
  18. 8am clear
  19. 9am clear
  20. 10am clear
  21. 11am clear
  22. 12pm clear
  23. 1pm clear
  24. 2pm clear
  25. 3pm clear
  26. 4pm clear
  27. 5pm clear
  28. 6pm clear
  29. 7pm clear
  30. 8pm clear
  31. 9pm clear
  32. 10pm clear
  33. 11pm clear
  34. Rainy Day
  35. 12am - snowy
  36. 1am - snowy
  37. 2am - snowy
  38. 3am - snowy
  39. 4am - snowy
  40. 5am - snowy
  41. 6am - snowy
  42. 7am - snowy
  43. 8am - snowy
  44. 9am - snowy
  45. 10am - snowy
  46. 11am - snowy
  47. 12pm - snowy
  48. 1pm - snowy
  49. 2pm - snowy
  50. 3pm - snowy
  51. 4pm - snowy
  52. 5pm - snowy
  53. 6pm - snowy
  54. 7pm - snowy
  55. 8pm - snowy
  56. 9pm - snowy
  57. 10pm - snowy
  58. 11pm - snowy
  59. 12am - spring
  60. 1am - spring
  61. 2am - spring
  62. 3am - spring
  63. 4am - spring
  64. 5am - spring
  65. 6am - spring
  66. 7am - spring
  67. 8am - spring
  68. 9am - spring
  69. 10am - spring
  70. 11am - spring
  71. 12pm - spring
  72. 1pm - spring
  73. 2pm - spring
  74. 3pm - spring
  75. 4pm - spring
  76. 5pm - spring
  77. 6pm - spring
  78. 7pm - spring
  79. 8pm - spring
  80. 9pm - spring
  81. 10pm - spring
  82. 11pm - spring
  83. Continue
  84. Nook's Cranny
  85. Nook 'n' Go
  86. Nookway
  87. Nookington's
  88. Tom Nook's Store - Closing Time
  89. Tom Nook's Store - Late-Night Hours (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
  90. The Able Sisters
  91. Museum - Entrance
  92. Museum - Fish Exhibit
  93. Museum - Bug Exhibit
  94. Museum - Fossil Exhibit
  95. Museum - Paintings Exhibit
  96. Post Office (Pelly)
  97. Post Office (Phyllis)
  98. Police Station
  99. Katrina's Fortune Reading
  100. Crazy Redd's
  101. I'll Save
  102. Are You Done Playing?
  103. Resetti's Lecture
  104. Don's Lecture?
  105. Reset Surveillance Center (Doubutsu no Mori e+)
  106. Travel Plans - All Set
  107. Travel Plans - Depature
  108. Traveling
  109. Kapp 'n's Sea
  110. Animal Island
  111. Kapp 'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward
  112. Igloo
  113. Groundhog Day
  114. Resetti's Groundhog Day
  115. Cherry Blossom Festival (Doubtsu no Mori e+)
  116. Cherry Blossom Festival
  117. Tent Camping
  118. Meteor Shower
  119. Fireworks Festival
  120. Aerobics
  121. Sports Fair (Footrace)
  122. Sports Fair (Ball Toss)
  123. Sports Fair (Tug-of-War)
  124. Harvest Moon Festival (Doubutsu no Mori+)
  125. Harvest Moon Festival
  126. Halloween
  127. Harvest Festival
  128. Toy Day
  129. Countdown - 11pm
  130. Countdown - 11:30pm
  131. Countdown - 11:50pm
  132. Countdown - 11:55pm
  133. Happy New Year!
  134. New Year's Day - 12am
  135. New Year's Day 6pm
  136. New Year's Day
  137. New Year's Day (Doubtsu no Mori+)
  138. Wishing Well
  139. Retro TV
  140. Apple TV
  141. Snowman TV
  142. My Axe Broke
  143. Chased by Bees
  144. Stung by Bees
  145. Got It!
  146. Done and Done (Loan Repayment)
  147. Done and Done (Bugs)
  148. Done and Done (Fish)
  149. Nintendo! 1 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
  150. Nintendo! 2 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
  151. Nintendo! 3 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
  152. Nintendo! 4 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
  153. Nintendo! 5 (Dounbutsu no Mori+)
  154. Nintendo! 1
  155. Nintendo! 2
  156. Nintendo! 3
  157. Nintendo! 4
  158. Nintendo! 5

This album joins the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Animal Crossing: New Leaf soundtracks on the Nintendo Music service. To listen to these songs on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo has also released Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 3.0.2 today and it includes a special 25th anniversary item.

What do you think of this latest album for Nintendo Music? What else would you like to see added? Let us know in the comments.