Animal Crossing fans who want a blast from the past can now listen to the GameCube version's soundtrack on Nintendo Music. This release lines up with the series 25th anniversary.

This week's update adds a 158 tracks (that's a runtime of 5 hours and 18 minutes) and also includes songs from Doubutsu no Mori e+. Kazumi Totaka was the sound director on this one. You'll be to listen to tracks such as the game's opening theme, Resetti's Lecture, and the classic Able Sisters song.

Here's the full tracklist included in this latest Nintendo Music update:

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Animal Crossing Soundtrack - 14th April 2026

Opening Theme Opening Theme (Doubutsu no Mori e+) On the Train Arrived at the Village Meeting Tom Nook Decided on a House! It's Your Village Part-Time Job Done Working 12am clear 1am clear 2am clear 3am clear 4am clear 5am clear 6am clear 7am clear 8am clear 9am clear 10am clear 11am clear 12pm clear 1pm clear 2pm clear 3pm clear 4pm clear 5pm clear 6pm clear 7pm clear 8pm clear 9pm clear 10pm clear 11pm clear Rainy Day 12am - snowy 1am - snowy 2am - snowy 3am - snowy 4am - snowy 5am - snowy 6am - snowy 7am - snowy 8am - snowy 9am - snowy 10am - snowy 11am - snowy 12pm - snowy 1pm - snowy 2pm - snowy 3pm - snowy 4pm - snowy 5pm - snowy 6pm - snowy 7pm - snowy 8pm - snowy 9pm - snowy 10pm - snowy 11pm - snowy 12am - spring 1am - spring 2am - spring 3am - spring 4am - spring 5am - spring 6am - spring 7am - spring 8am - spring 9am - spring 10am - spring 11am - spring 12pm - spring 1pm - spring 2pm - spring 3pm - spring 4pm - spring 5pm - spring 6pm - spring 7pm - spring 8pm - spring 9pm - spring 10pm - spring 11pm - spring Continue Nook's Cranny Nook 'n' Go Nookway Nookington's Tom Nook's Store - Closing Time Tom Nook's Store - Late-Night Hours (Doubutsu no Mori e+) The Able Sisters Museum - Entrance Museum - Fish Exhibit Museum - Bug Exhibit Museum - Fossil Exhibit Museum - Paintings Exhibit Post Office (Pelly) Post Office (Phyllis) Police Station Katrina's Fortune Reading Crazy Redd's I'll Save Are You Done Playing? Resetti's Lecture Don's Lecture? Reset Surveillance Center (Doubutsu no Mori e+) Travel Plans - All Set Travel Plans - Depature Traveling Kapp 'n's Sea Animal Island Kapp 'n's Sea Shanty - Homeward Igloo Groundhog Day Resetti's Groundhog Day Cherry Blossom Festival (Doubtsu no Mori e+) Cherry Blossom Festival Tent Camping Meteor Shower Fireworks Festival Aerobics Sports Fair (Footrace) Sports Fair (Ball Toss) Sports Fair (Tug-of-War) Harvest Moon Festival (Doubutsu no Mori+) Harvest Moon Festival Halloween Harvest Festival Toy Day Countdown - 11pm Countdown - 11:30pm Countdown - 11:50pm Countdown - 11:55pm Happy New Year! New Year's Day - 12am New Year's Day 6pm New Year's Day New Year's Day (Doubtsu no Mori+) Wishing Well Retro TV Apple TV Snowman TV My Axe Broke Chased by Bees Stung by Bees Got It! Done and Done (Loan Repayment) Done and Done (Bugs) Done and Done (Fish) Nintendo! 1 (Dounbutsu no Mori+) Nintendo! 2 (Dounbutsu no Mori+) Nintendo! 3 (Dounbutsu no Mori+) Nintendo! 4 (Dounbutsu no Mori+) Nintendo! 5 (Dounbutsu no Mori+) Nintendo! 1 Nintendo! 2 Nintendo! 3 Nintendo! 4 Nintendo! 5

This album joins the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Animal Crossing: New Leaf soundtracks on the Nintendo Music service. To listen to these songs on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo has also released Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 3.0.2 today and it includes a special 25th anniversary item.