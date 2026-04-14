Today marks 25 years since the arrival of the Animal Crossing series, and to celebrate this special occasion, Nintendo has rolled out an update for its latest entry Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch.

This bumps the game up to Version 3.0.2. While no official patch notes have been shared just yet, Nintendo has revealed on social media how this patch ships with a "Leaf Object" to celebrate the anniversary. You'll receive it via your mailbox once you've performed and installed the latest game update. Here's a look:

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When the official patch notes are released for Version 3.0.2, we'll provide an update. Alongside this update, Nintendo has also shared some anniversary artwork, which you can see at the top of this post. Additionally, it's also shared the following Doubutsu no Mori packaging design, which you can display in-game:

Apart from this update for New Horizons, Nintendo has also added the Animal Crossing GameCube soundtrack to its Nintendo Music app today. Earlier this year, Nintendo released a major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a Switch 2 Edition of the game.