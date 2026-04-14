Capcom's new IP Pragmata is finally out this week, and in a huge win, it's launching simultaneously across all platforms including the Switch 2.

Now that the reviews are in for this new game starring Hugh and his android companion Diana, we're curious to know if you'll be showing your support and picking it up when it arrives on 17th April 2026.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said the Switch 2 version of this sci-fi puzzle-shooter was an "excellent" experience, awarding it nine out of ten stars.