Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is out next week on the Switch 2 and Capcom has been promoting the game with all sorts of videos.

Apart from the launch trailer, it's now finishing off the week with character introductions. So far we've got a look at Ogden and Kora. Here's both and if more show up, we'll add them to this post.

"The walking Monsterpedia, Ogden. A true expert in monsters, who marches to the beat of his own drum and goes whereever his curiosity takes him."

"Kora, a founding member of the Rangers whose wisdom and care for the party is matched by her explosive combat prowess! Together with the Protagonist, she sets out to discover the truth behind the Queen's disappearance."

You can check out the game's launch trailer (and a special animated trailer) in the previous post here on Nintendo Life. Capcom has also revealed the save data unlocks for the new game, as well as some free DLC.

If you're still wondering about this upcoming entry, there is a demo you can download from the eShop. The full game arrives on 13th March 2026.