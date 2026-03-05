Ahead of the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection on the Switch 2 next week, Capcom has released the game's launch trailer.

During the same Spotlight segment, Capcom also revealed details about save data unlocks for the existing titles Monster Hunter Stories (Hakum Rider Outfit), Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Mahana Rider Outfit) and Monster Hunter Rise (Kamura Garb).

Players who have updated to the latest version of the game and have system data from "the Wilds" will receive the "Hope Layered Armor Set". And if you link your copy of Monster Hunter Stories 3 to your Capcom ID, Rudy will receive the "Catcom Works" outfit.

As part of the launch celebrations, Capcom will be releasing some free DLC as well. This includes the Accessory: Gold Circlet (equipped as headgear), and Layered Armor for Simon: Wind Wyvern's Friend. Last of all, if you preorder the game you'll also get Layered Armor for Eleanor: Skyscale Queen.

Capcom has also announced it's got an anime trailer on the way, which will be used to share the unique world of the game and depict some "original stories that aren't depicted in the game".

"You'll get to see the protagonist's childhood and witness their exploits as a Ranger, so look forward to that."

Once again, there's a demo for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection available on the Switch eShop right now and the game arrives on 13th March 2026.