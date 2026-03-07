Pokémon Pokopia launched exclusively for the Switch 2 this week, and if you haven't already heard about this new relaxing life-simulation, it's been getting quite a lot of praise.

The game has already shot to the top of Metacritic as one of the highest-rated Pokémon games of all time, and here in our review on Nintendo Life, we mentioned how it was the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity.

Of course, one other major talking point has been the game's "physical" release. It's actually a Game-Key Card, requiring a download. With all of this in mind, we want to know if you ended up getting this game for the Switch 2 in the end.