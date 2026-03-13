If you're a fan of the video game icon Lara Croft and happen to own a Switch 2, we've got some good news! Her collection Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is now available on the Switch 2.

This version of the game includes 1440p at 60fps docked and 1080p at 120fps in handheld mode. The good news is this upgrade will also be available to existing owners of the Switch version "at no extra charge in a free update "coming soon". According to a response from Aspyr on social media, the upgrade will begin rolling out on 18th March 2026 (aka next week).

If you do want to play right now, the Switch 2 version is also available as a standalone purchase, and is currently half-price in select locations, reducing it from the regular price of $29.99 to $14.99.

To top it off, Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have also released a new Challenge Mode content update, which is a free patch for all versions of the game that adds a new mode with level difficulty customisation as well as new outfits. It's all timed in with the 30th anniversary of Tomb Raider this year.