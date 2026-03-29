Bethesda's free-to-play mobile title The Elder Scrolls: Blades will be shutting down later this year across all platforms including the Switch eShop.

The following publisher notification has been shared on the game's Nintendo Store page, confirming the servers will shut down on 30th June 2026. Until then, all items will be discounted.

Publisher notification: "The Elder Scrolls: Blades servers will permanently shut down on June 30, 2026. From now until June 30, 2026, all items in the store will be available for 1 Gem or 1 Sigil each, so you an enjoy all content Blades has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you have enjoyed your time in Blades."

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When this date arrives, the servers for Elder Scrolls: Blades will be officially shut down and the game will be inaccessible.

We were rather scathing of this game when it launched on the eShop, calling it a "bastardisation of Bethesda's RPG classic".

Throughout its life, Bethesda released multiple updates and added motion controls to enhance the first-person action. The game also supported cross-play and cross-progression.

You can find out more about what exactly The Elder Scrolls: Blades offered in our full review here on Nintendo Life: