Nintendo previously released a sample of the Kirby Air Riders soundtrack on Nintendo Music last year, and in a new update today, it's now made the entire album available.

This is the first proper Switch 2 soundtrack release on the mobile app and comes loaded with 114 tracks and has a runtime of three hours. This includes tracks such as Starlit Journey, Floria Fields and much more.

The main composers of the album are Noriyuki Iwadare (known for series such as Grandia, Lunar, Super Smash Bros.) and Shogo Sakai (Mother 3, Smash Bros), with support from Akira Miyagawa and multiple Bandai Namco musicians. Timed in with this album drop today, Nintendo has released an interview featuring Iwadare and Sakai, if you want to know more about how the soundtrack was composed for Kirby Air Riders.

To listen to this album on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. Kirby Air Riders also got an update last week bumping it up to Version 1.3.1. It added support for new amiibo and also included balance adjustments and bug fixes.