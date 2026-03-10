If you were hoping for some fun little reveals or announcements for MAR10 Day, well, this is something, we guess... A new overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park has been released, providing information on what you can expect when it launches on 26th March 2026.

It's heavily focused on the local and online multiplayer modes, with a look at some of the customisation options for the park itself, including the ability to place flowers across the environment. Cool. We also get a look at some of the main game additions, including Rosalina as a playable character, a new flower transformation, and the double-badge feature, allowing you to combine two perks from different badges.

All in all, we're admittedly finding it quite difficult to get really excited about this one here at NL Towers, but we're certain there will be plenty of folks out there who will get a lot out of the new content. For those who already own the game on Switch, you can nab the Upgrade Pack for Switch 2 at £16.99 / $19.99. Otherwise, the full game will be available both physically and digitally.

We went hands-on with Mario Wonder on Switch 2 last month and came away feeling mixed about the whole thing. The visual upgrades are certainly noticeable, but the minigames we tested felt pretty throwaway compared to the excellent main campaign found on Switch 1.