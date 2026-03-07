Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Switch 2 Edition and "Meetup in Bellabel Park" DLC is out later this month, and to celebrate its launch, Nintendo's mobile runner Super Mario Run is hosting a special event.

This event, taking place between now and 3rd April 2026, gives players the opportunity to get special in-game statues inspired by Meetup in Bellabel Park, which you can then decorate your kingdom with.

Here's the full rundown of this event, including the statues on offer:

During the event, performing certain actions in Toad Rally, such as stomping enemies flat or vaulting, will cause your meter to increase. Once it's full, a Wonder Flower will appear and all coins will transform into Gold Goombas! But don't worry. You can defeat Gold Goombas simply by touching them, and you'll get a stamp on your stamp card for every 30 that you defeat.

Four Stamp Cards appear in this event. You can collect 20 stamps per card, and you can get an in-game statue of a character from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game. So defeat as many Gold Goombas as you can to complete your stamp card! Note: Wonder Flowers appear in Friendly Runs in the same way. Stamp Card Rewards: Card 1: Flower Mario Statue, Card 2: Captain Toad & Plucky Statue, Card 3: Luigi & Toadette Statue, Card 4: Koopalings Statue

If you haven't already played Super Mario Run on mobile, you can check out review here on Nintendo Life. We've also got a preview up for Super Mario Bros. Wonder's new paid DLC. This content will be officially released on 26th March 2026.