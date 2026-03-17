Alex joins Street Fighter 6 today, but it doesn't end there, with Capcom announcing some free content has also been released.

This is part of a new Mega Man Star Force & Battle Network collaboration. When you log in, you'll be given some collaboration items. The Battle Hub will also get a fresh look and there's a special voting event taking place online.

During the Capcom Cup last weekend, Capcom also revealed it was working some free DriveTech outfits, which will be distributed to every player at some point this year. Here's a teaser of what's to come:

Last but not least, here's a look at Alex's launch trailer, which also highlights various other new content that's been released.

You can check out the full patch notes and balance adjustments for this latest update to Street Fighter 6 on Capcom's official website. New outfits are also available for Elena and Dee Jay.

Alex will be followed by the next paid DLC fighter Ingrid, who is arriving later this year as the final Season 3 pass character.