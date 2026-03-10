Following the launch of Resident Evil Requiem last month, Capcom is now seeking user feedback about this title.

If you want to let Capcom know how you feel, you can participate in its latest survey between now and 26th March 2026. It's got the usual questions asking about your history with the series, how you found out about the new game, the platform you're playing the new game on, and more.

"We're conducting a user survey for Resident Evil Requiem. Participate to receive a free digital wallpaper as a thank-you gift! We'll have another survey regarding product details in approximately three months, so keep an eye out."

There are even options in there about why you bought the new game, questions asking if you've completed it yet, how many hours you've spent on the game so far and what you rate the game. Then there are the usual sections, where you can type out some responses about what you liked and disliked about the series.

There are also some questions about your general gaming habits and Capcom's existing and upcoming releases. As a reward, Capcom will reward you with an "original digital wallpaper" for mobile and PC, which you can see the sample of below: