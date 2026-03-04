Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem has already sold over 5 million copies since its release on 27th February 2026 (thanks, Eurogamer). Yeah, that's 5 million in less than a week, folks.

We're not sure what the platform split is for this running total, but with the combined release of the standalone game and the Generation Pack bundle, we imagine the Switch 2 has seen its fair share of sales. Regardless, this is a stellar start for the game, and a true indication that audience appetite for highly curated, single-player experiences is still extremely high.

The best-selling entry in the series so far is Resident Evil 2 remake, which initially launched in 2019 and is currently sitting at 16.8 million units. It's much too early to say whether Requiem will come close to or even surpass this number, but Resident Evil games tend to sell well over long periods of time, particularly when discounts are applied later down the line.

As for the series as a whole, Capcom has confirmed that it's now sitting at a running total of 183 million units sold, making it the company's most successful franchise by a sizeable margin. Monster Hunter is, however, quickly closing the gap, with both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise surpassing Resident Evil 2's sales at 22 million and 18.2 million respectively. The series is currently sitting at 125 million units sold in total.

In our review of Resident Evil Requiem, we called it "an experience paced to perfection", praising the dual protagonist setup, nostalgic story, and blend of action and survival horror. The lack of a Mercenaries mode proved somewhat disappointing, but we wouldn't be surprised to see this added as DLC.