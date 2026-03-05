Well, fellow Trainers, today is finally the day. After months of having our hearts melted by adorable little trailers, Pokémon Pokopia is finally here, and what do you know, there's a fittingly sweet launch trailer to mark the occasion.

There's nothing particularly new about today's footage (not if you've kept up with the news drops and Treehouse presentations in recent weeks, that is), but there are a couple of fresh shots here and there, showcasing even more of the sweet Pokémon-meets-Minecraft mash-up.

We get to see some of Bulbasaur's adorable little intro speech, a particularly worried Onix, and more general scenes of the humanoid Ditto and its Poké pals having fun together. Yes, it's very, very cute.

Of course, our review has prepared us for this. "Pokopia turns the act of rebuilding a life, rebuilding a world, into a complete joy," the wonderful Alana Hagues said in her 8/10 write-up, describing Pokopia as "a cathartic, calming experience that, even with some teething problems, is one of the most robust and enticing Pokémon games ever" — high praise indeed, eh?

The best news? It's available right now! The Pokémon Company has already announced Pokopia's first limited-time in-game event, so we've got a feeling that we're going to be glued to this one for a while.