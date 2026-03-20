Nintendo has ramped up its store demos for first-party titles since the launch of the Switch 2, and the latest one available is for Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park.

These demos for this new Mario Wonder experience can be found at "select" retailers located in the US. As usual, this includes Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart.

This follows the release of a Mario Tennis Fever demo on these same kiosks last month. Some other playable demos at these stores allow you to experience games such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (this also extends to Canada).

The Switch 2 Edition and Meetup in Bellabel Park will be released next week on 26th March 2026. We went hands on with the title last month, so if you're curious to find out more about how it plays ahead of launch, be sure to check out our preview.

Nintendo is also releasing some new amiibo alongside this game and earlier this month Talking Flower arrived on shelves.