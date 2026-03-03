Following last week's reveal of the next major Pokémon game Pokémon Winds & Waves, The Pokémon Company has officially announced it will be winding down Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's seasonal Ranked Battle content.

The final season "Season 41" will officially kick off on 1st April 2026. After this is released, Rank Battles no longer receive updates. This season will run until the game's servers are taken offline and there will be no monthly rankings or rewards for rankings.

This announcement follows the recent conclusion of Season 39 and start of Season 40. Trainers can now collect rewards for Season 39. Season 40 runs from now until 31st March 2026. You can see the ruleset for this season on Serebii.net.

If you haven't already tried out Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on the Switch 2, these titles got a free upgrade last June.