Nintendo revived the Game Boy Advance titles Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen on the Switch last week, and while they offer the same classic experience, there are some notable changes.

If you're planning to catch one of the Gold and Silver legendary beasts on your adventure, it seems you'll no longer have to worry about the infamous roar glitch. According to multiple player reports and information via datamines, this glitch is not present in the Switch eShop versions.

As mentioned on Serebii.net, in the original GBA releases, Entei and Raikou (but not Suicune) will sometimes use the move "Roar" if trapped, and it results in the Pokémon never being encountered again in the same playthrough.

So, catching one of these legendaries in the Switch versions hopefully just got a little bit easier. As a reminder, the legendary that appears in the playthrough is based on the starter pick. So Raikou for Squirtle, Entei for Bulbasaur and Suicune for Charmander.

One other notable change in the Switch eShop releases is the confirmation that you'll now get the Mystic Ticket and Aurora Ticket after entering the Hall of Fame. These tickets were previously available via Mystery Gift distributions at in-person events.