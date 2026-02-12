There are still a few more days to redeem your Swampertite Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Ranked Battle Season 6, but The Pokémon Company has already revealed what's in store for next season (thanks, Serebii).

Ranked Battle Season 7 kicks off on 19th February and will be sticking around until 12th March. The big reward this time is a Blazikenite Mega Stone — dished out to all those who reach Rank S — which you can use to Mega Evolve your Blaziken.

Once again, Mega Stone rewards from previous seasons will make a return this time around, with Swampertite, Sceptillite, Baxcalibrite, Chesnaughtite, Delphoxite and Greninjite available as rewards from Rank T-Y.

Here's the exact time that Season 7 will get underway in your region:

North America: 10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST

10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST UK/Ire: 6am GMT

6am GMT Europe: 7am CET / 8am EET

7am CET / 8am EET Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 5pm AEDT

As ever, there are some Pokédex restrictions on which 'mon you can take into battle with you in Season 7. Just like last time, only Pokémon numbered 001-232 in the Lumiose 'dex and 001-132 in the Hyperspace 'dex will be allowed to compete, all of which will be set to level 50 for the duration of the battle. Oh yes, and you can only stick one Restricted Legendary Pokémon on your bench, too — so no super teams, okay?

As we say, there are still a few days of Season 6 remaining before all this kicks off. You'll find everything you need to know about the current event (and all those that came before it) in our Ranked Battle guide below.