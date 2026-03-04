The new Pokémon game Pokémon Pokopia is almost here, and ahead of its Switch 2 release, the game has received a new update.

If you've already preloaded the game, and this update isn't already preinstalled, you'll be prompted to update your copy. According to the official update from the development team, this day-one update fixes some bugs and is also required to unlock the online content.

Version 1.0.1: "Fixed some bugs. *The latest updated data is required to play online elements. *If you play with local communication, you need to match the version of the update data with the person you are playing with."

Pokémon Pokopia will also be released in stores as a Game-Key Card, so users who purchase this version will be required to download the title, including this latest update.

If you're still unsure about this relaxing life simulation, reviews are now live. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave it eight out of ten stars and called it the "freshest Pokémon experience in a long time". We also mentioned how there were a few gameplay and progression issues that need ironing out.

If you haven't already seen it, we've also got a review up for the Switch eShop versions of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen.