The open-world survival game Smalland: Survive the Wilds, which was compared to Grounded when it was originally revealed, will be making its way to the Switch 2 in Spring 2026.

This version promises to include all of the "post-launch updates already released on other platforms" as players step into the role of the "Smallfolk" - a tiny civilization living among the tower grass, insects, and creatures of a vast wilderness.

"In this beautifully realized miniature world, everyday elements of nature become immense landscapes to explore. Players must craft tools, build shelters, tame creatures, and brave the elements as they carve out a place in this dangerous ecosystem, playing solo or cooperatively with friends in multiplayer."

You'll be able to experience this world not only by yourself, but also with "up to 9 additional friends" in the multiplayer mode. There are also hidden NPCs throughout the world, which provide you with ancient lore about the wilderness.

Apart from Grounded, this same open-world survival title has drawn comparisons to other games with survival elements such as Valheim and ARK: Survival Evolved.