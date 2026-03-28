Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection flew onto the Switch 2 and other platforms earlier this month, and Capcom is already looking ahead.

In a new video, the game's producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has announced the team is currently preparing a free update which will arrive this Summer. It will include "extremely powerful versions of Monsters, known as Royal Monsters.

These monsters will appear in the field and will allow players to enjoy even more challenging battles:

Ryozo Tsujimoto: "Riders of level 90 or above will need to prepare carefully and use their strongest Monsties and strategies to defeat them. We hope this will push your skills to the limit."

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Tsujimoto has also provided an update the development of the paid DLC "Additional Side Story: Rudy", mentioning how it's "currently progressing well, and might even be released earlier this expected. More details on this will be shared in the future.

If you want to find out more about Monster Hunter Stories 3 check out our review. There's also a trial version you can download from the eShop.