It's been quite a busy start to the year with a lot of major games releasing on not only the Switch 2, but across all platforms. Now that February is over, Circana's Mat Piscatella has shared data for the "Top Best-Selling Platinum Games" on Nintendo platforms in the US for this same month.

The new Switch 2 exclusive Mario Tennis game took out the top spot, with Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined and Pokémon Legends: Z-A in second and third place. Capcom's new releases Resident Evil Requiem and the Generation Pack (which also includes Requiem) also featured on the charts.

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Keep in mind, Nintendo's first-party titles do not factor in digital sales, and these charts do not share specific sales data for each game.

Across all platforms, Resident Evil Requiem led the "Top 20 Best-selling Premium Games" in the US for February 2026 and debuted as the "best-selling video game of the year".

"Resident Evil: Requiem debuted as the best-selling video game of the year. It also ranked 1st in February across the PlayStation, Xbox and the aggregated PC storefront charts."

Earlier this week, Capcom announced Requiem had already sold more than six million units since launching on 27th February 2026. Meanwhile, Mario Tennis Fever placed 11th on this month's charts, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped from 16th place to 19th place.

Alongside this sales update, Piscatella has shared some additional data for February 2026, revealing Switch 2 hardware drove 22% year-on-year spending growth, and this offset year-on-year declines across other platforms (including the original Switch). In saying this, PS5 once again led the market in unit and dollar sales for the month.

"PlayStation 5 again led the hardware market in both unit and dollar sales. Nintendo Switch 2 repeated its January performance ranking 2nd across both measures.

Piscatella also mentions how the Switch 2 is trending ahead of the original system nine months into its life in this particular market.