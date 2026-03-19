McDonald's marked the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie back in 2023 with a line of tie-in Happy Meal toys, so it will come as no surprise to hear that the fast food chain is doing the same for the sequel.

The chain's North American branch has today revealed a first look at its Super Mario Galaxy Movie toys, featuring 12 keychains with a different movie character on 'em. These toys will be cropping up in restaurants throughout the region from 26th March.

A TikTok from the official McDonald's account gave us a close look at the full Galaxy Movie range, which we've listed below in alphabetical order:

Birdo

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. (Wonder)

Luigi (Frog Suit)

Luma

Mario

Mario (Fire Flower)

Princess Peach

Rosalina

Toad

Yoshi

@mcdonalds power up w the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal on 3.26 and see the @The Super Mario Galaxy Movie only in theaters on 4.1 ♬ original sound - McDonald’s

For the first movie, we saw drastically different Happy Meal toys in Europe compared to those available in North America — the former opting for a build-your-own cardboard design over NA's plastic figures. It remains to be seen whether such differences will crop up this time around, but we'll be keeping an eye out for the big reveal.