Deltarune developer Toby Fox recently provided an update about the progress of Chapter 5, and now he's provided another update via social media.

Fox notes how the outside of bugs and translation, most of the development team has now "moved on" from Chapter 5, and the professional testers will begin "formally testing" the chapter on 1st April 2026. After this is done, the chapter then needs to be approved on consoles.

In other words, we're getting closer to a release! Here's the development update in full:

"The professional testers are familiarizing themselves with the game now. They begin formally testing on April 1st. Japanese translation quality assurance is projected to be completed in April. Outside of addressing bugs and translation, most of the development team has moved on from Chapter 5. "The actual testing period will last for an indefinite amount of time. After that, the game needs to get approved on consoles and we need to do various other things to prepare for release. That'll be all from me on this subject for a while..."

So, there you go - that's the latest update about Deltarune Chapter 5. Fox also notes here how this will be all from himself on the subject "for a while". You can find out more about this title and the Switch 2 version in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: